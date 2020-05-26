China "prudent, restrained" in taking trade remedy measures: commerce minister

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan arrives for an interview via video link after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China has been prudent and restrained in taking trade remedy measures, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said Monday on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

He made the remarks when answering a question regarding China's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Australian barley.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into the Australian barley, conducted in accordance with Chinese laws and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, were launched at the end of 2018, and the decision to impose duties was made on May 18, Zhong said.

"During the investigations, we guaranteed rights of both sides, and listened to opinions from stakeholders," he said, adding that the probe confirmed the dumping and subsidizing by Australia, which incurred substantial damage on China's domestic industry.

Zhong said the barley case was the only one trade remedy probe launched by China against Australia since they established diplomatic relations, while Australia had initiated 100 investigations against China.

Since the beginning of this year, China has not initiated any trade remedy investigation against any country, while Australia has launched three probes against China, the minister said.

He called on WTO members to use trade remedy measures with caution amid joint efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.