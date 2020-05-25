China engages in "cloud diplomacy" amid COVID-19: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's diplomacy has not paused for a moment despite COVID-19, but has engaged in "cloud diplomacy" in the forms of phone calls, exchanges of correspondence and video conferences, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, President Xi Jinping has personally led China's diplomatic efforts and advanced international cooperation, Wang said.

According to Wang, the Chinese president has had phone calls or meetings with nearly 50 foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.

The president also attended the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit and delivered a speech at the opening of the 73rd session of World Health Assembly via video link, underscoring China's unequivocal commitment to global solidarity and cooperation against COVID-19, Wang said.

Wang also noted that China's diplomacy will adapt to the COVID-19 response on regular bases and focus on five major tasks including building stronger partnerships, staying committed to multilateralism and actively expanding international cooperation.