Chinese vice president calls for steady progress in realizing national rejuvenation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan joins a deliberation with fellow deputies from Hunan Province to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) during the third session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Sunday called for resolve and perseverance to ensure steady and sustained progress in realizing national rejuvenation.

Wang made the remarks while joining a deliberation with fellow deputies from Hunan Province to the 13th National People's Congress during its ongoing annual session.

Wang expressed full support for the government work report.

Speaking of China's progress in COVID-19 fight, Wang said the Party leadership and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics are the country's biggest political advantages, and the people's trust and support are the most powerful strength behind victory over challenges.

Talking about the draft civil code that is under deliberation, Wang said it will help boost the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance.