Chinese PLA sends epidemic prevention supplies to militaries of 12 countries

(China Military Online)    14:16, May 18, 2020

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched air force planes on May 12 and 13 to deliver COVID-19 prevention and control supplies including protective clothing, surgical masks, IR forehead thermometers to militaries of 12 counties.

The countries are Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

At the critical point of global fighting against COVID-19, the Chinese military will continue to strengthen cooperation in pandemic response with defense departments and armed forces of different countries, so as to make contributions to the maintenance of international public health security as well as the building of a health community for mankind.

