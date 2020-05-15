In pics: Sichuan-Tibet Railway seeing smooth progress

This photo shows rail being welded at the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in southwest China's Tibet autonomous region. The seamless long rail welding of the section was completed smoothly on April 16, 2020. Construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, the second railway to go into Tibet, has been making steady progress. Recently, 47 tunnels along the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the railway have been bored, laying a solid foundation for the operation of the section. (Photo/Yuan Quan)