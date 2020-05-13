UK deaths reach 32,692, Spain sees slight rises in new infections, deaths

Construction workers are seen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain, on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

-- UK deaths rise to 32,692 as another 627 patients die;

-- Italy records 221,216 cases, death toll at 30,911;

-- Germany reports more than 170,000 confirmed cases;

-- Spain sees slight rises in new infections, deaths.

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- Another 627 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 32,692, the Department of Health and Social Care said Tuesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Tuesday morning, 226,463 people have tested positive for the virus in the country, said the department.

An airport employee (R) wearing a "Smart-Helmet" portable thermal scanner checks the temperature of passengers and staff as a preventive measure against COVID-19 at the Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

ROME -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 30,900 lives in Italy, bringing the total number of cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 221,216, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Tuesday.

The deaths on Tuesday was of 172, bringing the total to 30,911 since the outbreak was first recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region late February.

Recoveries jumped by 2,452, bringing the nationwide total to 109,039 -- up from 106,587 recoveries on Monday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,222 to 81,266.

Two staff members hand out free cake samples to customers at a shopping mall in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

BERLIN -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany remained under last week's average as the number of confirmed cases increased by 933 within one day to 170,508, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday.

Over the course of last week, an average of 960 daily cases had been reported by the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

However, the reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Germany remained above one at 1.07, according to the daily situation report by the RKI for Monday. Until Saturday, the reproduction rate had been well below one.

A saleswoman works in a clothing store in Barcelona, Spain, on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Sergi Camara/Xinhua)

MADRID -- The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services on Tuesday confirmed increases in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus.

The death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 26,920 after 176 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours until 21:00 local time (1900 GMT) on Monday.

This is 53 more than the 123 deaths registered in the previous 24-hour period, which is in line with other increases registered on Tuesday's pandemic figures due to delays in collecting information over the weekend.