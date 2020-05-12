Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Helicopters lift off after thorough inspections

(China Military Online)    10:43, May 12, 2020

Z-19 attack helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the ground force under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off simultaneously for a long-range and quick-response training exercise on April 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Jian)

Z-19 attack helicopters attached to an aviation brigade of the ground force under the PLA 80th Group Army prepare to lift off after going through thorough inspections during a long-range and quick-response training exercise on April 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Jian)

