Traditional Chinese operas staged via live streaming

(Ecns.cn)    15:11, May 07, 2020

Chinese Shaoxing Opera "Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai", also known as "The Butterfly Lovers" is staged and live-streamed to audience over the Internet at a concert hall of Fujian Grand Theatre in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province, May 6, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/lv Ming)

Traditional chinese opera is staged and live-streamed to audience over the Internet at a concert hall of Fujian Grand Theatre in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province, May 6, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/lv Ming)

Traditional chinese opera is staged and live-streamed to audience over the Internet at a concert hall of Fujian Grand Theatre in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province, May 6, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/lv Ming)

