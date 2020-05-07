Traditional Chinese operas staged via live streaming

Chinese Shaoxing Opera "Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai", also known as "The Butterfly Lovers" is staged and live-streamed to audience over the Internet at a concert hall of Fujian Grand Theatre in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province, May 6, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/lv Ming)

