In the critical time of COVID-19 prevention and control, Min Huiping, a representative inheritor of the municipal intangible cultural heritage — paper-cutting in Pu’er City, created delicate paper-cutting works such as the "Unite as One to Fight the Epidemic", "Sharing Weal and Woe", "Retrograding Heroes" and "Victory Awaits" to solute those who fight against the epidemic at the frontline and record the moments of their anti-epidemic efforts.