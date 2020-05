Days ago, "Tea Training Base of New Era Farmers' Study Center" in Zhentai Town, Zhenyuan Yi and Hani and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er City was established in Wensuo Fushan Tea Factory of Wensuo Village. More than 40 farmer students of the first program received the six days of professional and systematic skills training, including selection of tea cultivars, construction of ecological tea plantation, pest control of tea plantation and so on.