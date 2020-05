2020 is the first year for dendrobium being elected as the city flower of Pu'er. In April, strolling along Chacheng Avenue and Zhenxing Avenue in the central urban area of Pu'er city, people could see dendrobium flowers of various colors attaching to big trees, dazzling in the large green.

In 2019, the 13th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 4th People's Congress of Pu'er City decided to select the dendrobium as the "city flower" of Pu’er.