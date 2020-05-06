China's new commercial maglev train reaches top speed of 160 km per hour

A new generation homegrown medium-low-speed magnetic levitation (maglev) train with a short stator drive system reached a top design speed of 160 km per hour in a recent speed test in central China's Hunan province, setting a new world record once again.

（Photo/Changsha Evening News)

The new train, known as the commercial maglev 2.0, was developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., the Hunan maglev technology research center, and other institutions in June 2018. It features a 30-percent increase in traction efficiency and a 60-percent increase in speed.

The first generation train with a top speed of 100 km per hour, known as the commercial maglev 1.0, was put into commercial operation in May 2016 in Changsha, capital of the province.

All indicators of the new model have met technical specifications, indicating that China's medium-speed maglev transportation has met the required conditions for formal operations, said Tong Laisheng, head of the maglev research institute of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

China has established a maglev train system with complete intellectual property rights in research and development of technologies, manufacturing, testing, and commercial operation, said Liu Youmei, director of the company’s expert committee, who is also an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The new model is suitable for operations between central and satellite cities, while the previous type is suitable for operation within a city.

Reports confirm that the company is also accelerating the development of a more advanced maglev model with a top speed of 200 km per hour, which will be suitable for intercity travel.