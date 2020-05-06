Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Armored vehicles in tactical operations

(China Military Online)    14:26, May 06, 2020

An infantry fighting vehicle attached to a combined brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army fires smoke bombs as concealment during a joint tactical training exercise on subjects including combat preparation, firepower strike and precise command and coordination on April 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhong Chongling)

Armored assault vehicles attached to an assault detachment of a combined brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army rumble in narrow dirt road to attack mock enemies during a joint tactical training exercise on subjects including combat preparation, firepower strike and precise command and coordination on April 23, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhong Chongling)

 

