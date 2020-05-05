Key words in China's fight against COVID-19

Hubei, the central China province hardest hit by novel coronavirus, is now clear of COVID-19 cases as the final 12 patients in its provincial capital of Wuhan left hospital. The whole country is one step closer to winning this battle against the virus.

How has China done it?

The following key words may shed some light on this huge achievement.

DO ALL IT TAKES TO CONTAIN THE EPIDEMIC

China and its leaders always put people's life and health as the top priority and place the people's interests above everything else. This is why the country would do whatever it takes to stop the epidemic from claiming more lives.

THE WHOLE NATION FIGHTING AS ONE

Mobilizing the whole nation, China fought "a people's war" against the outbreak. More than 42,000 medical workers from across the country were dispatched to Hubei. Workers nationwide rushed to Wuhan to build hospitals from scratch. Resources and supplies were pooled from four directions.

COLLECTIVE, COORDINATED RESPONSE

China established collective mitigation and treatment mechanisms. With President Xi Jinping as commander-in-chief, Party committees and governments at all levels coordinated the response and followed centralized command, coordination and dispatch.

PUT HARD-HIT CITIES UNDER LOCKDOWN

China began a 76-day lockdown of outbound channels in Wuhan on Jan. 23, and the situation started to improve. Wuhan people showed the highest degree of discipline and self-sacrifice, stayed in their separate homes, but stood united.

SPECIAL CARE FOR THE AGED AND CHILDREN

China spared no efforts to save the infected, old and young. The overall cure rate of COVID-19 patients aged above 80 in Wuhan is nearly 70 percent. Seven centenarians in Wuhan were discharged from hospital, the oldest was 108. Across the country, several babies also recovered, the youngest was a 2-month-old girl.