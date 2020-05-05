Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on young people

Youth representatives who were on a medical team dispatched to Hubei Province during the COVID-19 pandemic attend a poem recital event held to mark the Chinese Youth Day at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the growth of young people. Over the years, he has talked with them, exchanged letters and participated in youth events. The following are some highlights of his quotes concerning Chinese youth:

-- Youth shines through hardships; life is elevated through hard work.

-- Young people, together with courageous frontline workers, are risking your lives to fight the COVID-19 epidemic at the forefront despite difficulties and dangers, demonstrating the youthful strength and vigor.

Nurses Liu Guangyao (R) and Qiao Bing take care of a patient at an ICU ward of the Third People's Hospital of Henan in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, April 26, 2020. Liu Guangyao and Qiao Bing are both the hospital's ICU nurses, who are a pair of lovers born in 1990s. (Xinhua/Li An)

-- Chinese youth of the new era should carry on the spirit of the May Fourth Movement and shoulder their responsibility for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

-- The right direction for China's young people today is to work hard with the people and forge ahead with the nation, and to serve the people and contribute to the motherland.

-- The Chinese Dream is a dream of the nation and every Chinese citizen, including young people. Only by integrating individual dreams into the national cause can one finally make great achievements.

People take part in a tree planting activity marking the Chinese Youth Day in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

-- Young people should study hard and absorb knowledge like a sponge.

-- As the most dynamic and creative group of our society, young people should stand at the forefront of innovation and creation.

-- Everybody is young once in their life. Now is the time for you to make the most of your youth; and the future is a time for you to look back on it.