24 hours in the lives of working Chinese

This video, in the form of traditional water-ink painting, demonstrates the lives of ordinary working Chinese in 24 hours. It pays tribute to everyone, from medical staff, railway employees, sanitation workers and farmers, to teachers, deliverymen, scientists, police, firefighters and bus drivers.

They work hard to make our daily lives smooth. They are all indispensable people in our lives.

Thanks to each of you who are working hard. Everyone has been playing an important role in the development of China's society.

May 1 marks International Labor's Day, and is also the start of a five-day holiday in China. Whatever you do and wherever you work, may you all have a happy Labor Day.

(Translated by Elaine Yue Lin and Ryan Yaoran Yu; subtitles by Zhang Luojia; story by Xu Zheqi)