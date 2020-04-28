Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Qinghai reopens to public

(Xinhua)    15:47, April 28, 2020

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 26, 2020. Caka Salt Lake scenic area on Sunday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 26, 2020. Caka Salt Lake scenic area on Sunday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

Photo taken on April 26, 2020 shows a view of the Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Caka Salt Lake scenic area on Sunday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 26, 2020. Caka Salt Lake scenic area on Sunday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake scenic area in Caka Town of Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 26, 2020. Caka Salt Lake scenic area on Sunday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York