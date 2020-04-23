Xi in northwest China's Xi'an for inspection

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

XI'AN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi visited the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group, Xi'an Jiaotong University and a commercial street in the city to learn about the reopening of business and the return of normal life order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reopening of business in Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the reopening of business in Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)