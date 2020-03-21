Chinese premier stresses support for market entities

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspects the preparation of essential medical supplies and daily necessities, the progress on the work and production resumption, and the implementation and coordination of macro policies in Beijing, capital of China, March 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called for efforts to stabilize and support market entities to strengthen the engines for economic recovery.

He stressed a stronger sense of urgency on the work and production resumption as well as the recovery of economic and social order.

Li made the remarks when inspecting the preparation of essential medical supplies and daily necessities, the progress on the work and production resumption, and the implementation and coordination of macro policies.

The premier called for attention on giving play to market mechanisms and implementing all-round measures to secure the supplies to meet the demand from epidemic prevention and people's daily lives.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the main contributors of employment and key components to ensure the smooth operation of industry chains, Li said, adding that leading enterprises should work with SMEs to resume work and production, and more financing support should be provided to the SMEs.

People shop in a market in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 20, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

Li urged lifting unreasonable restrictions that hinder the resumption of work. With effective prevention and control measures, necessary health monitoring and emergency response forces in place, epidemic prevention and work resumption can be advanced in a synchronized way.

Li also stressed the importance of timely spring plowing and sufficient supply of agricultural materials for bumper harvest.

The coordination mechanism of macro policies should track the changes in the global economy and finance, as the epidemic is spreading in the world and international market is undergoing volatility. A policy mix of expanding domestic demand and boosting opening up should be optimized to facilitate economic recovery and stabilize employment, he said.