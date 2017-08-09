China's Defense Ministry rebukes Japan's defense white paper

CGTN photo

China's Defense Ministry on Tuesday expressed strong opposition to Japan's defense white paper for 2017, saying the paper maliciously smeared China and blatantly deceived the international community.

Japan's cabinet approved a defense white paper for 2017 on Tuesday. In the over-560-page white paper, Japan devoted 34 pages to make irresponsible remarks on China's national defense system and mudding China's normal and justified maritime activities in the East and South China Seas as "attempts to change the status quo by coercion."

China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said it is Japan that changed the status quo by amending the peace constitution, vigorously expanding its armaments and carrying out highly targeted military deployment.

Wu also accused Japan, as a country outside the region, of meddling in the South China Sea issue.

All these acts are Tokyo's attempts to change the status quo, harm regional peace and stability and make the international community concerned, Wu added.

In the whiter paper, Japan questioned the direction that Chinese army develops and complained that China's defense and military policies lack transparency.

"China pursues a national defense policy that is purely defensive in nature, and it supports and actively takes part in United Nations peacekeeping missions. All these depict a good image of China as a responsible country," said Wu.

"But Japan just ignores these facts. Why does Tokyo try to deceive the international community with repeated lies? What is its real intention? The international community needs to maintain a high alert," the spokesperson added.

Japan also accused China of frequently "invading" its so-called territorial waters, suggesting Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islands, which abundant evidence proves to be China's inherent territory.

"We urge Japan to reflect on history, respect the facts and stop making groundless accusations and deceiving the international community," Wu noted.

China has lodged solemn representation with Japan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also slammed Japan's defense white paper on Tuesday, saying it played "the same old tune" by making rude comments on China's normal defense and military development.