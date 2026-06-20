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Pakistan's interior minister leaves for Iran with special gov't message on U.S.-Iran talks: official
(Xinhua) 15:57, June 20, 2026
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi left for Tehran on Saturday with a special government message on U.S.-Iran talks, an official from the Interior Ministry confirmed to Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)
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