Pakistan's interior minister leaves for Iran with special gov't message on U.S.-Iran talks: official

(Xinhua) 15:57, June 20, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi left for Tehran on Saturday with a special government message on U.S.-Iran talks, an official from the Interior Ministry confirmed to Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)