First-phase U.S.-Iran MoU holds positive significance: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:03, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The signing of the first-phase Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran carries positive significance for easing tensions and consolidating the ceasefire momentum, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)