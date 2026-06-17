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China decides to provide new batch of humanitarian aid to Iran, Lebanon: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:58, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to provide a new batch of humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon in the near future to further assist the people there in recovery, reconstruction and economic development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.
Lin said as a good friend of Middle Eastern countries and a responsible major power, China will continue to offer support and assistance within its capacity.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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