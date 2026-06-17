China deeply concerned over current situation between Lebanon, Israel: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 09:52, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the current situation between Lebanon and Israel, and Lebanon's sovereignty and security should not be violated, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on media reports that despite the very first item of the U.S.-Iran agreement calling for an end to the war on all fronts, the attacks against Lebanon are still ongoing.

China hopes relevant parties will exercise prudence on their words and deeds, stick to peace, and earnestly implement the ceasefire to make a full and permanent end to hostilities possible and create conditions for safeguarding peace and tranquility in the Middle East, Lin added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)