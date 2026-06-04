China expresses deep concern over further escalation of situation in Middle East: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 09:39, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the renewed escalation of situation in the Middle East, and hopes that relevant parties will work to create necessary conditions for restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East and Gulf region, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to the recent mutual attacks between the United States and Iran.

Mao said the renewed warfare serves no one's interest, adding China hopes that relevant parties can cherish the opportunity for peace, fulfill ceasefire commitment, keep the momentum of negotiation, stick to dispute settlement through political and diplomatic means, and realize comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, so as to create necessary conditions for restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East and Gulf region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)