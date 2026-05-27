Chinese FM calls for durable ceasefire in Gulf region

Xinhua) 14:51, May 27, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the Gulf region.

During a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Wang said that China, as a good friend and partner of Gulf countries, sincerely hopes that the Gulf region and the Middle East will return to peace and tranquility at an early date.

The war, which should not have happened in the first place, has no reason to drag on, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang is at the UN headquarters in New York to preside over a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

"The top priority is to push for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire," said the top Chinese diplomat. "The international community should double its efforts to promote peace and jointly work toward de-escalation, and in particular, oppose actions that fan the flames or escalate tensions."

China supports the mediation efforts of Pakistan and other countries and is ready to coordinate closely with Bahrain and other Security Council members to ensure that the council remains on the right track toward a political settlement and to make joint efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East, Wang said.

Zayani said his country appreciates China's active efforts to promote a ceasefire and peace in the Middle East and the Gulf region and hopes that China can play a greater role.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)