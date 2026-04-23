China's four-point proposal: a constructive contribution to Middle East peace and stability

During a recent meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

He called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, the principle of national sovereignty, the principle of international rule of law and a coordinated approach to development and security.

This four-point proposal fully reflects China's consistent position of promoting peace, ending conflict, and resolving differences through dialogue, offering a Chinese approach for the Middle East and the Gulf region to emerge from the shadow of conflict and achieve lasting stability.

The international community widely believes that the four-point proposal, pragmatic and just, is grounded in the fundamental interests of the people of the region, and will inject positive energy into regional and global peace and stability.

Instability in the Middle East means instability for the world. The region is once again experiencing turbulence, with the spillover effects of conflict becoming increasingly evident.

Reports from the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund warned that the current conflict could trigger a global economic slowdown, weigh on growth in 2026, result in nearly $200 billion in losses for regional economies, and push more than 32 million people worldwide into poverty.

Bringing hostilities to an end, consolidating ceasefires, and pursuing political solutions are the most urgent priorities and the shared expectation of the international community.

Adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence is a fundamental basis for resolving the Middle East security dilemma and achieving long-term stability.

Countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region are interdependent and inseparable neighbors. The more tense the situation becomes, the more they must cherish peace.

From facilitating the historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to supporting dialogue among 14 Palestinian factions and the signing of the Beijing Declaration, to jointly issuing a five-point initiative with Pakistan for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East, China has consistently played a constructive role in promoting dialogue, bridging differences, and building mutual trust.

China supports efforts by countries in the region to improve relations and advocates building a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region, as these endeavors will lay a solid foundation for peaceful coexistence among regional countries.

Adherence to the principle of national sovereignty is the core prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability and safeguarding the development rights of countries in the region.

Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, and must not be violated. The people in the Middle East are the true master of this region, and regional affairs should be determined by regional countries independently. External forces should not overstep or resort to the use of force, interfere in internal affairs, or trample on the sovereignty of others.

The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded. China supports countries in the region in defending their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests.

Adherence to the principle of international rule of law provides a solid guarantee for curbing the spread of conflict in the Middle East and building a durable peace framework for the region.

The prolonged escalation of conflicts in the Middle East largely stems from certain countries disregarding international norms. They frequently resort to extreme pressure and unilateral sanctions, place their own interests above shared global interests, and undermine multilateralism and the foundation of international rule of law.

The authority of international rule of law should be upheld, rejecting selective application to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle. It is essential to firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

A coordinated approach to development and security is the long-term path toward peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.

Security makes development possible, and development helps maintain security. From advancing clean energy cooperation to support green transition, to sharing agricultural technologies that help deserts bear fruit, China has actively shared its development experience with countries in the region.

Since the outbreak of the war in Iran, China has promptly provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq, delivering urgently needed supplies to people affected by the war.

All parties should work together to create a favorable environment for the development of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region. China is ready to share with these countries the opportunities brought about by Chinese modernization to strengthen the foundation for regional development and security.

The four-point proposal serves as a guiding light for peace in the Middle East. At present, the region stands at a critical juncture between conflict and peace. At such a moment, all parties must demonstrate the greatest sincerity and work toward a political resolution.

China will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue, on the right side of history, and on the side of human progress. Together with like-minded countries, it will make sustained efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, contributing China's strength and demonstrating the responsibility of a major country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)