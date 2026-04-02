Chinese FM voices readiness to work with Bahrain to push for ceasefire, restore peace
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China stands ready to work with Bahrain to push for ceasefire, restore peace and achieve lasting stability in the Middle East.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at the latter's request.
Zayani, current chair of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, briefed Wang on the latest developments in the Middle East and Bahrain's position, noting that the Gulf countries currently face severe security challenges and the shipping passage in the Strait of Hormuz has been obstructed.
He expressed Bahrain's readiness to leverage the UN Security Council to play a role in resolving the issue of shipping passage through the Strait, voicing hope for strengthening communication and coordination with China.
Wang made clear China's principled stance of opposing aggression and advocating for peace.
He noted that China and Pakistan recently issued a five-point initiative to restore peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East, which includes calls for an end to attacks on civilians and non-military targets, ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and restoring normal shipping passage.
A ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities are the common aspiration of the international community, Wang said, adding that actions by the UN Security Council should help ease tensions and bring the war to an end to resume talks, rather than endorsing illegal acts of war, let alone adding fuel to the fire.
As a permanent member of the Security Council and a responsible major country, China stands ready to work with Bahrain to push for the cessation of hostilities, restore peace, achieve lasting regional stability, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, especially small and medium-sized countries.
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