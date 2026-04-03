Chinese FM urges respect for Gulf states' sovereignty, protection of civilians and shipping lanes

Xinhua) 14:07, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the sovereignty and security of the Gulf states should be respected, and civilians and non-military targets must receive the necessary protection.

The safety of shipping lanes, as well as energy and infrastructure facilities, should also be safeguarded, said Wang during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul over the current situation in the Middle East.

The current situation in Iran is severe and complex, and has a serious impact on global economic, energy and food security, Wadephul said, noting that ending the conflict as soon as possible is in the common interests of the international community.

Germany supports the United Nations in playing its due role and attaches importance to the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region that was put forward by China and Pakistan, said the minister, adding that his country is ready to continue to maintain communication and cooperation with China.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, elaborated on China's principled position, saying that the military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran were not authorized by the UN Security Council and clearly violated international law.

As responsible major countries, China and Germany should uphold an objective and impartial stance, play a constructive role, and promote the quick calming of the war and the restoration of regional peace and stability, Wang said.

During the phone conversation, the two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and agreed to implement the outcomes of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to China, enhance strategic communication, increase strategic mutual trust, and promote greater development of the all-round strategic partnership between China and Germany.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)