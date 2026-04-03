Uzbekistan backs China-Pakistan initiative on the Gulf and Middle East region: FM

Xinhua) 14:25, April 03, 2026

TASHKENT, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on Thursday that Uzbekistan supports the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region proposed by China and Pakistan.

He made the remarks during a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to Saidov's social media post.

During the phone call, both sides emphasized the importance of resolving the Middle East crisis through dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

They also exchanged views on the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, noting that ongoing efforts are being made to reduce tensions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)