China to continue working with int'l community for peace in Middle East: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 13:15, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to act in line with President Xi Jinping's four propositions, and work with the international community to provide stronger support for peace talks and play a constructive role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday when answering questions about the situation in Iran.

Since the Iran conflict began, China has been working for an end to the conflict and peace, said the spokesperson, adding that President Xi put forward the four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and China and Pakistan issued the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region.

China's position on the Iran situation is very clear. The conflict has inflicted severe losses on the people in Iran and other regional countries. With the spillover still expanding, the conflict has put a heavy strain on global economic growth, supply chains, international trade order and the stability of global energy supply, which hurts the common interests of the international community, the spokesperson said.

"There is no point in continuing this conflict which should not have happened in the first place. To find an early way to resolve the situation is in the interest of not only the United States and Iran, but also regional countries and the rest of the world," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire and effort to explore resolving issues through negotiation is welcomed by regional countries and the international community, adding that China always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the right way forward, and the use of force is a dead end.

"Now that the door of dialogue has been opened, it should not be shut again. It is important to steady the momentum in easing the situation, keep to the direction of political settlement, engage in dialogue and consultation, and reach a settlement on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues that accommodates the concerns of all parties," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it is important to reopen the shipping lanes as soon as possible to respond to the call of the international community and jointly keep the global supply chains stable and unimpeded.

It is important to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, enable peace and stability to return to the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date, and lay the foundation for building a sustainable security architecture for the region, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)