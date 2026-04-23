China calls for efforts to spare Syria from regional conflict

Xinhua) 14:17, April 23, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for international efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from impacting Syria's security and stability.

"Tensions in the Middle East persist with spreading spillover effects, adding new complexities to the existing fragility in Syria," said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations. "It is imperative that the international community act in concert to keep the flames of war in the Middle East from flaring up or expanding further and from impacting Syria's security and stability."

With much at stake, the Middle East could tilt toward either war or peace, he said. China calls on the relevant parties to seize the window of peace, exercise maximum restraint, demonstrate utmost sincerity, and continue to settle disputes through political and diplomatic means, with a view to achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, he told the Security Council.

Calling for efforts toward an inclusive political transition in Syria, Fu said, "All Syrian parties should uphold the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned principle, and address each other's concerns through extensive political dialogue to effectively promote internal reconciliation and achieve peaceful coexistence at an early date."

In this process, the legitimate rights and interests of all groups in Syria must be fully guaranteed and large-scale violence must never be allowed to recur, said Fu.

Fu said eliminating terrorist groups is essential to restoring stability in Syria, urging the international community to avoid double standards in counterterrorism. He also called on Syria's transitional government to meet its obligations and take effective action against all UN-designated terrorist organizations.

He said respecting Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity is a key principle in resolving the Syrian issue, calling for an immediate end to Israel's military operations in the separation zone and strikes in southern Syria, which he said violate international law, and urging full adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement as well as Israel's withdrawal from Syrian territory without delay.

China stands ready to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting long-term peace and stability in Syria and restoring peace and stability to the Middle East, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)