China warns against escalation in Gulf region

Xinhua) 13:30, May 20, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's UN ambassador on Tuesday warned against the escalation of the conflict in the Gulf region.

China expresses great concern over the drone attack near the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates. This dangerous and irresponsible act has sounded the alarm for the international community, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"As long as the armed conflict continues, the safety risks it poses to regional nuclear facilities will persist," he warned.

The current war in the Middle East originated from the illegal military attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran. It should never have happened in the first place. Finding an early solution to the situation serves the interests of not only the United States and Iran, but also regional countries and the rest of the world, Fu told the Security Council.

Although a ceasefire is in place, the risk of escalation remains. The international community should send an unequivocal message opposing any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate confrontation, he added.

As military means offer no way out, dialogue and negotiation are the only right path forward, said Fu. "China commends Pakistan for its mediation efforts, and supports all parties in reaching a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible," he added.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is a spillover effect of the conflict, he said. "China calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible on the basis of continued ceasefire, and believes that the fundamental solution to the stalemate in the strait lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire."

Since the outbreak of the conflict, China has been actively working to end hostilities and promote peace. China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in bringing an early end to hostilities and restoring peace and development in the Middle East, said Fu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)