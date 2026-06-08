Renewed warfare in Middle East serves no one's interest: Chinese FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 17:10, June 08, 2026

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the situation in the Middle East, and the renewed warfare serves no one's interest, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a related query.

"China hopes that relevant parties can fulfill their ceasefire commitments, keep the momentum of negotiations, stick to dispute settlement through political and diplomatic means, and realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date, so as to create the necessary conditions for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)