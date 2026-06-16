UN General Assembly president welcomes announcement of U.S.-Iran deal

(Xinhua) 14:02, June 16, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, June 16 (Xinhua) -- UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock on Monday welcomed the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran.

"The president of the General Assembly reiterates the secretary-general's statement welcoming the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities and open the Strait of Hormuz after months of fighting that has led to thousands of civilian deaths and injuries, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, destabilization in the region and global economic upheaval," said Baerbock in a statement.

She thanked the mediators and called on all parties to fully comply with the immediate and permanent ceasefire, including in Lebanon, and to utilize this opportunity to find diplomatic solutions to all disputes in line with the UN Charter and international law.

This is the only way to bring lasting peace to the Middle East, ensure the safety and security of all countries and people in the region, and end the suffering of innocent civilians, said the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)