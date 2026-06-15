Pakistan to host signing ceremony of U.S.-Iran peace deal in Geneva: PM

(Xinhua) 16:19, June 15, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan will host the official signing ceremony of a peace deal between the United States and Iran to be held on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)