Trump says U.S., Iran close to deal, signing expected within days

(Xinhua) 09:47, June 12, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States had "just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," with an agreement expected to be signed "over the next few days."

Trump told reporters at the White House that he expected a signing ceremony, attended by Vice President JD Vance, to be held in Europe over the weekend.

He said the documents were in "final shape" and that the deal would be completed "pretty quickly."

Asked if Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had agreed to the deal, Trump said: "I understand the answer is yes."

While describing the possible deal as "a little conceptual," Trump said it is "a very strong memorandum of understanding" and "something that's going to get done."

Tehran has not yet confirmed whether it has agreed to terms with the United States on a settlement to end the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump vowed to strike Iran for the third consecutive day but announced hours later that he had canceled the plan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)