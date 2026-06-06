U.S. strikes Iran's radar sites

(Xinhua) 13:26, June 06, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. forces struck some of Iran's radar sites on Friday, the U.S. military said, in a fresh escalation that threatens the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the move came shortly after the U.S. military shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the drones "posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic."

"U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks," said the command.

A potential peace deal between the United States and Iran hinges on the Trump administration agreeing to release 24 billion U.S. dollars in frozen Iranian assets, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN in an exclusive interview in Tehran on Friday, warning that Washington would "enter into a dark corridor" should it resume hostilities.

"The negotiations are at a deadlock and (U.S. President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock," Rezaei was quoted as saying, "The ball is in Trump's court."

Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Friday that Iranian leaders have not yet reached a deal with the United States to end the war because they are "strong" and "proud," but ultimately, "they've got no choice."

Trump said he believed Iran currently has 21 to 22 percent of the missiles it had when the war started in February.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)