Home>>
China urges immediate end to military actions regarding Iran situation
(Xinhua) 16:31, June 11, 2026
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- With regard to the Iran situation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said relevant parties should immediately stop military actions and resume dialogue and negotiations.
Spokesperson Lin Jian said that military confrontation will only exacerbate the situation, and resorting to military might cannot address the fundamental problems.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iranian, U.S. forces clash at sea as Iran announces full closure of Strait of Hormuz -- media
- China calls for calmness, restraint over Iran situation: spokesperson
- Blasts heard in S. Iran as U.S. announces "self-defense" strikes
- Trump urges Iran to halt missile launches, says to call Israeli PM not to retaliate
- Iran launches missiles at Israel for first time since April ceasefire
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.