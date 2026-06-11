China urges immediate end to military actions regarding Iran situation

(Xinhua) 16:31, June 11, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- With regard to the Iran situation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said relevant parties should immediately stop military actions and resume dialogue and negotiations.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said that military confrontation will only exacerbate the situation, and resorting to military might cannot address the fundamental problems.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)