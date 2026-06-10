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China calls for calmness, restraint over Iran situation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 17:01, June 10, 2026
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over the latest developments regarding Iran, and calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, and refrain from escalating tensions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Lin added that relevant parties should take concrete actions to ease the situation, resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means, and strive at an early date for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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