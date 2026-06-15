U.S.-Iran deal reached, Strait of Hormuz to reopen

(Xinhua) 09:01, June 15, 2026

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a stop sign with the U.S. Capitol building in the background in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the U.S.-Iran peace deal "is now complete" and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen upon the signing of the deal on Friday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on his Truth Social. "I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade."

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" said Trump.

He said in another post a few minutes later that the strait will reopen upon the signing of the deal on Friday.

"With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump said.

Not long before Trump's post on the deal, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that an official signing ceremony of the deal is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

The agreement would be signed electronically by him or by Vice President JD Vance in person, Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview hours earlier.

Vance told Fox News on Sunday evening that he plans to attend the official signing ceremony, though Trump may attend himself.

"I think we're still figuring out the logistics on who's going to attend that signing ceremony," Vance said. "I certainly plan to be there, but it's possible the President himself could be there."

Trump is scheduled to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven nations in France.

The deal would include a commitment from Iran not to obtain nuclear weapons and an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told The Wall Street Journal.

He also expressed no urgency to extract nuclear material from Iran, saying "there's no rush."

"We'll get the nuclear dust later on when we're ready to go in and do it. I'd say over the next month or two, there's no rush," he said.

There would be strong nuclear inspections on the Iranians, Trump said, without specifying how they would work.

Under the deal, Iran wouldn't be provided cash but sanctions could potentially be lifted, Trump added.

"We'll see how they behave," he said.

Trump also claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supportive of the deal.

"Bibi is OK with it," Trump was quoted. "Why is it good for Bibi? Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon under any circumstance."

Iran's state-run IRIB TV, citing Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, said Iran's entry into a 60-day period of negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program and the removal of sanctions will hinge on the U.S. fulfillment of its preliminary commitments, which will be verified by Tehran from now until the signing ceremony.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the deal, and hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts toward a final resolution of the conflict, his spokesperson said Sunday.

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggering a regional conflict that has reshaped the Middle East's security landscape. The conflict has since claimed thousands of lives and disrupted global energy markets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)