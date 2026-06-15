Commentary: With U.S.-Iran MoU, the hard part starts now

(Xinhua) 16:08, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The announcement of a U.S.-Iran peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) is a welcome diplomatic breakthrough in a region long defined by conflict. But the agreement itself is not the destination. It is the beginning of what is expected to be a sustained process of dialogue and negotiation.

After months of military confrontation and rising tensions, the MoU, set to be formally signed in Geneva on Friday, marks the most significant diplomatic opening in the war-torn Middle East in recent months. It shows that even long-standing adversaries can choose engagement over escalation and creates an opportunity to move the region toward greater stability.

Yet history offers a clear lesson: reaching an agreement is often easier than implementing one. The real challenge begins after the signatures are inked.

Washington and Tehran still face thorny issues that cannot be resolved overnight, including sanctions relief, the future of Iran's nuclear program, verification arrangements and broader regional security concerns. Decades of mistrust will continue to cast a shadow over future negotiations. The previous Iran nuclear deal took years of difficult talks between Iran and related major countries.

Whether this breakthrough leads to a durable settlement will depend on both sides' willingness to keep talking, manage differences and seek common ground in the coming months.

The Middle East has already paid a heavy price for recurring cycles of confrontation. What the region needs now is not more threats or military escalation, but more communication, compromise and political engagement.

The path ahead will be neither easy nor smooth. All sides must demonstrate patience and resolve to sustain dialogue, rather than prematurely reverting to confrontation. At the end of the day, the agreement has revealed an important truth: dialogue is possible, even in the most difficult circumstances.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)