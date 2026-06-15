China welcomes U.S.-Iran MoU

(Xinhua) 15:36, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, and it appreciates Pakistan's mediation efforts, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said early Monday that a MoU between Tehran and Washington has been finalized, and the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, have ceased immediately and permanently.

"China hopes that the United States and Iran will sign the first-phase MoU on schedule, and that all relevant parties will remain committed to peaceful solutions and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation," Lin said at a regular news briefing.

China is ready to work with the international community to continue playing an active role in restoring peace and tranquility to the Middle East and Gulf region as soon as possible, he said.

The MoU was finalized Sunday night following months-long difficult and intensive negotiations. The document will be signed officially in Geneva on June 19. Further negotiations between the United States and Iran for a final agreement will be postponed until both sides fulfill their commitments under the MoU.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)