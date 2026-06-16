China welcomes renewal of mandate of UN assistance mission in Afghanistan

(Xinhua) 13:17, June 16, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday thanked members of the Security Council for the adoption of a China-drafted resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the resolution demonstrates the Security Council's firm support for the work of UNAMA.

"It maintains and strengthens UNAMA's core mandates, including coordinating international assistance, providing outreach and good offices, and promoting the protection of human rights, while streamlining outdated or redundant mandates as necessary," said Fu in an explanation of vote following the adoption.

"This will help UNAMA focus on its key responsibilities, better respond to developments on the ground in Afghanistan, and address the concerns of the international community," he said.

The resolution expresses deep concern over Afghanistan's economic and humanitarian situation, Fu said, adding that UNAMA should continue to encourage the international community, particularly traditional donors, to increase assistance, support Afghanistan in addressing the humanitarian crisis, facilitating the reintegration of returnees, promoting economic recovery and regional cooperation, and strengthening its capacity for self-reliant development.

He also highlighted the resolution's request for UNAMA to facilitate the access to assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank, saying relevant countries should return the assets and lift the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan to create favorable conditions for the country's reconstruction and development.

The resolution reiterates grave concern over the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the rights of women and girls, Fu said.

He said UNAMA should continue its engagement with the Afghan authorities and other relevant stakeholders and encourage Afghanistan to effectively safeguard the fundamental rights of its people, especially the equal rights of women and girls in education, healthcare, employment, justice, and participation in public life.

"We hope that the Afghan government will heed the reasonable aspirations of the Afghan people and the international community, take more positive steps to protect human rights, particularly the rights of women and girls, and demonstrate an image of openness, inclusiveness, and responsibility," Fu noted.

The resolution also reflects the international community's expectation that Afghanistan will reintegrate into the international community and reaffirms the importance of countering terrorism, he said.

China stands ready to continue working with other Security Council members to support UNAMA in better fulfilling its mandate and responsibilities, and to contribute to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

The Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted Resolution 2822 to extend UNAMA's mandate for one year, until June 17, 2027.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)