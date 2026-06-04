Chinese VP meets candidate for next UN secretary-general Bachelet

(Xinhua) 10:00, June 04, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Michelle Bachelet, candidate for the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general, in Beijing, capital of China, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Michelle Bachelet, candidate for the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Han said China is willing to work with all parties and continue to firmly support the core role of the UN, so as to promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will earnestly fulfill its responsibilities, continue to uphold an impartial position, safeguard the authority of the UN, and protect the common interests of the Global South, Han said.

Bachelet expressed her high appreciation for China's long-term and firm commitment to promoting multilateralism and the cause of the UN, supporting the balanced advancement of peace, development and human rights, which are the three pillars of the UN, adhering to the member state-led principle, and supporting the UN in further improving quality and efficiency through reform.

She expressed her readiness to work with China to follow the original aspiration and purpose of the UN and jointly strengthen the role of the UN.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)