China to participate in selection of next UN chief in responsible, constructive manner: top diplomat

(Xinhua) 16:13, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Michelle Bachelet, candidate for the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general and former Chilean President, in Beijing on Thursday.

China will take part in the selection of the next UN secretary-general in a responsible and constructive manner, and will work to promote the United Nations to revitalize its authority and vitality, and to better adapt to the new circumstances and better cope with new challenges, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)