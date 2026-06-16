5 Iranian ships pass as U.S. lifts anti-Iran naval blockade: report

(Xinhua) 15:22, June 16, 2026

TEHRAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Five Iranian ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday as the United States lifted its naval blockade following the announcement of a peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The report identified the vessels as three oil tankers and two ships carrying essential goods.

The United States imposed a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz in April, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway, in response to Iran's tightening of its grip on the waterway following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country, which started on Feb. 28 and continued for 40 days.

Iran, the United States and Pakistan announced early Monday the finalization of the MoU on ending the war following weeks of negotiations, adding that it will be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

After the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the lifting of the anti-Iran naval blockade.

Tasnim cited an informed source as saying on Monday that Iran is set to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after the MoU's official signing on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)