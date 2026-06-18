So real you can almost taste it
(People's Daily Online) 09:33, June 18, 2026
Fresh from the brush, not the orchard! An artist from Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province painted a basket of apples and oranges with lifelike detail.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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