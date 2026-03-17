Trending in China | Fuzhou cork painting
(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 17, 2026
Inscribed on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008, cork painting is a distinctive handicraft in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. Artisans use oak trees as their medium, replacing brushes with knives to carve intricate landscapes within delicate frames.
(Edited by Ye Qianyu; video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Renowned Chinese artist Huang Yongyu dies at 99
- Artist paints natural landscape on canvas
- Anything can be painted: 3D roadside artwork
- Xi’an doctor draws thousands of lungs over 32 years
- Potala Palace painted for celebration
- Freshman starts business of selling painted goose eggs
- Sketches drawn by a security guard go viral online
- Artists paint for handicapped children in Chengdu
- Tombs regreened with paint
- China levies consumption tax on batteries, paint
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.