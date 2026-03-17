Trending in China | Fuzhou cork painting

(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 17, 2026

Inscribed on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008, cork painting is a distinctive handicraft in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. Artisans use oak trees as their medium, replacing brushes with knives to carve intricate landscapes within delicate frames.

(Edited by Ye Qianyu; video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)