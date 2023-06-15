Renowned Chinese artist Huang Yongyu dies at 99

Xinhua) 10:14, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Huang Yongyu, a Chinese artist renowned for his creative woodblock prints, paintings and literary works, passed away at the age of 99 on Tuesday, according to an obituary released by the Central Academy of Fine Arts on Wednesday.

Huang was born in 1924 in Changde County, central China's Hunan Province, and served as director of the department of print-making at the Central Academy of Fine Arts and vice chairman of the China Artists Association.

Huang made tremendous achievements in various sectors of the arts and gained an international reputation as a pioneer in the reform of Chinese painting.

